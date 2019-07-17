  • search
    Kulbhushan Jadhav Verdict: Who said what

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 17: Leaders across the political spectrum on Wednesday hailed the International Court of Justice verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that "truth and justice" have prevailed and expressed confidence that the death row convict will get justice.

    The opposition Congress also welcomed the verdict, saying justice has prevailed but pointed out that Jadhav's safety is unaddressed and he remains "vulnerable" to another "miscarriage of justice" by Pakistan.

    BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the judgment as a big win for India while former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj hoped that it will provide the much needed solace to the family members of Jadhav.

    Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict: India says stand validated, expect Pak to implement ICJ verdict

    Joining the ruling party leaders in welcoming the verdict, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said justice has at last prevailed and that all of India joined Jadhav's family in their joy!

    Modi said in a tweet that his government will always work for the safety and welfare of every India.

    "We welcome today's verdict. Truth and justice have prevailed. Congratulations to the ICJ for a verdict based on extensive study of facts," the prime minister said, adding that he was sure Jadhav will get justice.

    The International Court of Justice has ruled that Pakistan must review the death sentence for Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism".

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he spoke to Jadhav's family and applauds their courage. "Satyameva Jayate," he tweeted.

    "The ICJ's verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav is big victory for India. The ICJ directing Pakistan to grant consular access to Jadhav and asking them to review the conviction and the sentence is a welcome decision. It is also a big win for PM Narendra Modi's diplomatic initiative," Rajnath Singh said.

    Swaraj "wholeheartedly" welcomed the verdict and hoped that it will provide the much-needed solace to the family members of Jadhav. "I wholeheartedly welcome the verdict of International Court of Justice in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav. It is a great victory for India," she tweeted.

    She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the case to the ICJ and senior advocate Harish Salve for arguing the matter very effectively and successfully.

    BJP working president J P Nadda credited Modi's strong foreign policy and diplomacy for the development and expressed confidence that India will be able to ensure justice to Jadhav in a same way it ensured the return of IAF pilot Abhinandan, who was captured by Pakistan after the Balakot strikes.

    Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala in a series of tweets said his party welcomes and celebrates the ICJ decision of holding Pakistan to be in stark violation of the Vienna Convention and staying the illegally ordered execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav.

    He, however, added, "Every Indian's concern for safety & well being of Kulbhushan Jadav remains unaddressed! ICJ has authorised rogue Pakistan to -- 1. Review and reconsider Jadhav's case; 2. In a 'manner' and 'forum' of their choosing...Leaves Jadhav vulnerable to another miscarriage of justice."

    Surjewala also said that the refusal by the ICJ to allow the return of Jadhav to India is "unnerving".

    The Trinamool Congress also hailed the verdict.

    "The ruling of the ICJ in the #KulbhushanJadhav case is a welcome development. Hope he is reunited with his family soon," the party tweeted.

    

