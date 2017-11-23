Kulbhushan Jadhav's family members must not be "questioned or harassed": India

Reiterating that Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother should also be allowed to meet him, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that Islamabad must ensure that former navy officer's family members are not "questioned or harassed" during their stay in Pakistan.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that a diplomat from the Indian High Commission in Pakistan must be allowed to accompany Jadhav's family members at all time, including their meeting with him.

"There was a long standing request from mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav to visit Pak and meet her son. Although this request was pending, India has still responded positively to the offer by Pakistan to arrange meeting of Kulbhushan Jadhav with his wife," Kumar said

"In our response, we have conveyed that the wife of Jadhav would like to travel with her mother-in-law for meeting. Also sought sovereign guarantee from Govt of Pak to ensure safety, security of both. Also, during their stay in Pakistan they should not be questioned, harassed," he added.

Pakistan's Foreign Office said on Friday that Jadhav would be allowed to meet his wife on Pakistani soil. The move came months after New Delhi requested Islamabad to allow Jadhav's mother to meet him on humanitarian grounds.

Pakistan has repeatedly denied India consular access to Jadhav on the ground that it was not applicable in cases related to spies. Jadhav has filed an appeal with Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to seek clemency, which is still pending.

Last month, the Pakistan Army had said it is close to a decision on the mercy petition of Jadhav. Pakistan claims its security forces arrested him from restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. However, India maintains that Jadhav was abducted from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.

OneIndia News