Kulbhushan Jadhav's family humiliated in Pak; This SP leader finds nothing wrong in it

The politics over the humiliating treatment meted out to Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife in Pakistan stooped to a new low today with Samajwadi Party's Naresh Agrawal almost justifying it. When asked about Jadhav's family members being harassed in Islamabad, Agrawal said that Pakistan considers Kulbhushan Jadhav as a "terrorist", so " they will treat him that way."

He suggested that even in India the terrorists should be treated the same way. But what Agrawal has failed to take note of is the fact that the entire debate is not about the way Jadhav was treated, but it's about the way his mother and wife, who went all the way from India to meet him, were insulted.

"Every country has a different policy. If they (Pakistan) have considered Kulbhushan Jadhav as a terrorist in their country, then they will treat him that way. Even we should behave with terrorists the same way. Why is media only focusing on Kulbhushan Jadhav, there are several Indians locked up in Pakistani jails, why nothing is said about them," Agrawal told news agency ANI when specifically asked about the way Jadhav's wife and mother were humiliated in Pakistan.

#WATCH: "Agar unhone (Pakistan) #KulbhushanJadhav ko aatankwadi apne desh mein mana hai, to wo uss hisaab se vyavhaar karenge; humare desh mein bhi aatankwadiyon ke saath aisa hi vyavhaar karna chahiye, kada vyavhar karna chahiye" says Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal pic.twitter.com/owm0DJ8xGd — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2017

Kulbhushan Jadhav has been in the Pakistani jail since April 2016 over allegations of being an Indian spy. On what Pakistan claimed was a humanitarian gesture, Jadhav's mother and wife were issued visas and allowed to meet him on Monday. The meeting did not turn out to be the way Jadhav's family may have expected. There was a glass partition between Jadhav and his family, and his wife and the mother were asked to remove mangalsutra, bangles and bindi, besides been asked to change the attire, citing it as a security measure.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday lashed out at Pakistan for the way Jadhav's wife and mother were treated during the meeting.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "The manner in which the meeting was conducted and its aftermath was clearly an attempt to bolster a false and unsubstantiated narrative of Jadhav's alleged activities. You would all agree that this exercise lacked any credibility...For some inexplicable reason, despite her repeated requests, the shoes of the wife of Shri Jadhav were not returned to her after the meeting. We would caution against any mischievous intent in this regard."

OneIndia News