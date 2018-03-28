Kudos to the ‘spirit’ of Meghalaya farmers for turning the hill state into ‘green paradise’

Shillong, March 28: At a time when several parts of the country are staring at an agrarian crisis, in the hill state of Meghalaya the farmers have succeeded in ushering a "green revolution". The small state with "little available" land has harvested record produce in 2015-16. The credit for the agricultural feat goes to the farmers of the state, which forms the bulk of the population.

Impressed by their achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his latest monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday profusely praised the farmers of the northeastern state. "One thing that impressed me the most was Meghalaya and the hard work of the farmers of the state. This state has a small area but it has attained a grand success," the PM said.

Recently, the PM came to know about the farming feat achieved by Meghalaya when he met farmers and scientists from across the country at the Krishi Unnati Mela--a farmers' meet-- held in New Delhi.

"The farmers of Meghalaya merit the attention and applause of the entire nation. Here is why. #MannKiBaat," tweeted Modi.

He added that in the year 2015-16, Meghalaya's farmers achieved record production compared to the last five years. "They have showed that once the targets are set, spirits are high and with a strong resolve, the set targets can most certainly be attained. Today, the farmers have technology to help them while they work hard in their fields. This has provided a big boost to our agro- producers," Modi said.

At the Mela in Delhi on March 17, the hill state won an award from Modi for its efforts to promote agricultural production. While presenting his first budget as the chief minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma, recently said that more than 70 per cent of the state's population is still dependent on agriculture for livelihood. Agriculture alone forms 22 per cent of the state's gross domestic product (GDP), added the CM. Conrad said that his government is aiming to double the farmers' income by focusing on increasing production of food grains.

