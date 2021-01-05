Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor Parzaan Dastur ties knot with girlfriend Delna Shroff

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Jan 05: The cute and adorable Sadarji from Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, played by then-child actor Parzaan Dastur has now tied the knot with his girlfriend Delna Shroff.

People have been wishing him on this occasion and he has shared multiple Instagram stories to thank them for their wishes.

If you see his Instagram stories, people have been sharing pictures from the ceremony. The actor himself shared a post with Shroff last week that was all about love.

On October 15, Parzaan shared a throwback picture on his Instagram account from one of the most important moments in his life, when he proposed to Delna and she said 'YES'. Sharing an adorable silhouette picture of the two, where Parzaan is on his knees, while Delna is gazing at him, he wrote in the caption, "Throwback to this beautiful day over a year ago when she said YES! Only 4 months to go for #TheDASHwedding #DelCountsDaStars [sic]"

As a child actor, Parzaan has also featured in other films like "Mohabbatein", "Zubeidaa" and "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham". He was also seen in the award-winning film "Parzania" (2007), which was about a boy who goes missing during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

"Acting is something I have been doing for long. I have loved doing it and enjoyed every moment of it. But that time (during 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hain') it was a hobby. But, now I just enjoy being in front of the camera. I enjoy taking commands from the director, performing and getting the appreciation," Parzaan said in an interview with mid-day in 2009.

Talking about Parzaan Dastur and his soon-to-be-wife Delna Shroff, the duo is said to be college friends.

They were just friends on social media, but reconnected in recent times and eventually fell in love.