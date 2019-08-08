K’taka CM appeals for donations of Rs 5,000 cr for relief

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Bengaluru, Aug 08: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday made a fervent appeal to the people to donate generously, saying at least Rs 5,000 crore would be required for relief and rehabilitation in flood-hit and rain-affected areas. In view of the flood situation in many parts of the State, Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy has donated Rs 10 crore for the CM Relief Fund, he said, adding, Swami Sampadana Sri of Chikkodi (Belagavi) has donated Rs two lakh.

"I appeal to donors with folded hands that we are in a peculiar situation. Please donate generously," the chief minister said addressing reporters after inspecting the flood ravaged areas in Belagavi. Yediyurappa said relief, rehabilitation and compensation for the affected would require at least Rs 5,000 crore.

Kerala floods: Heavy rains wreak havoc in state; red alert issued in 4 districts

In addition, at least 30,000 houses were required to be built. To a question, the chief minister said there was no dearth of resources to carry out our relief operations. "You too came with me to the rehabilitation centres. Show me one person who pointed finger at the relief work," Yediyurappa told journalists. On many people reportedly being stranded due to lack of boats, the chief minister said, "We will provide boats, helicopters and ... those required for rehabilitation work. I will not leave this place (Belagavi) until I make proper arrangements." Yediyurappa also said four teams of public representatives have been formed to supervise relief operations in different flood and rain-affected areas.

The Belagavi team would be headed by him and Union Minister of State for Railway Suresh Angadi whereas former chief minister Jagadish Shettar would lead the Dharwad team. K S Eshwarappa would head the Shivamogga team while Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje would head the coastal team, he said.

He also said at least five lakh cusecs water would be released from Koyna dam due to grim flood situation in Maharashtra. Yediyurappa also visited several flood-hit areas of Belagavi and adjoining districts. In Belagavi, basement of many residential and commercial complexes were filled with waist deep water causing power shut-down. Many vehicles have been submerged.

Roads now virtually resemble rivers while there is no power in many parts of the city. There was severe drinking water crisis in many parts of the district as water gushed into Hidalkal and Rakaskop dam pump house, the two sources of water supply in the city.

The city witnessed 136 mm rainfall on Tuesday, 174 mm on Wednesday and 195.5 mm rains by Thursday morning. The district administration has declared holiday for schools and colleges till August 10.