Krishna Janmabhoomi-Idgah dispute: Mathura court seeks survey report of mosque complex

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 24: In a latest development in the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Idgah dispute case, the Mathura district court, on Saturday has sought a survey report by a revenue department official of the Shahi Idgah mosque complex.

The survey report of the Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura has to be submitted by January 20, 2023, according to the counsel for petitioners who have sought its shifting claiming it was built at the birthplace of Lord Krishna. The order by Civil Judge Senior Division (III) Sonika Verma was hearing the petition filed by the Hindu Sena seeking the removal of the Shahi Idgah Mosque, which they claimed was constructed at the birthplace of Lord Krishna, within the 13.37-acre land that belonged to the Hindu deity Lord Shrikrishna Virajman.

"The learned judge had ordered Amin (term used to refer to a revenue department official) on December 8 to inform both the parties and submit a survey report on the next hearing", the counsel said.

The hearing in the case could not take place on December 22 as the judge was on leave on that day. The court has now fixed January 20, 2023 as the next date of hearing. He said Bal Krishna and others had filed the suit in the court of civil judge senior division (3rd ) on December 8 for shifting of Shahi Masjid Idgah constructed on a part of 13.37 acre land of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi trust allegedly by demolishing Katra Keshav Dev temple by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The ''compromise'' between Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and Shahi Masjid Idgah made in 1968 was also challenged in the suit, according to lawyers.

Story first published: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 16:46 [IST]