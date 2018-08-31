  • search

Krishna Gopal too gets involved to oversee Kumbh Mela preparations

    New Delhi, Aug 31: With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being at the helm of affairs in Uttar Pradesh, organizing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad naturally becomes a big issue. So much so that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh joint general secretary (sahsarkaryawah) Krishna Gopal has been entrusted with the responsibility to oversee the preparations of the Sangh Pariwar activities there.

    File photo of Kumbh Mela
    File photo of Kumbh Mela

    Despite the fact that this year being Ardh Kumbha at Allahabad, it is being planned like a full-fledged Kumbh Mela. Sources said that the RSS is leader is now focusing more on the Allahabad Kumbh Mela as lots of activities are planned there. People from across the world are invited to participate including diplomats of over 100 countries.

    The Mela will have different kind of activities from programme for women Sadhvies, young Sadhus, Sant Sammelan and many other activities. This is also being dubbed as ideological Kumbha. Issues like harmony in the society and atrocities against women will also be discussed in the mela.

    Recently VHP general secretary visited Allahabad to look after preparations. Now Krishna Gopal too will be monitoring the preparation Kumbh Mela which will be start on January 14 (Makar Sankranti) and go on for 45 days when last bathing will take place.

