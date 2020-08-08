YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Air India Express crash
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kozhikode Plane Crash: Black box data will lead to accident cause, says Puri

    By
    |

    Kozhikode, Aug 08: Day after an Air India Express plane overshot and fell 50 metres off the end of the runway at the airport, Union minister of civil aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday reached the crash site and took stock of the situation.

    Hardeep Singh Puri
    Hardeep Singh Puri

    Puri said that 18 people died in the tragedy while 149 are being treated at the hospital. He also announced ₹10 lakh assistance for the next of kin of the deceased.

    "There were 190 people on board the aircraft, out of them, 18 lost their lives. 149 people were also admitted to hospitals, of out which 23 have been discharged," said Puri.

      Kerala plane crash: Locals aid rescue, donate blood, arrange food | Oneindia News

      "A few patients are in critical condition, three of them are on ventilators. We visited the site of crash and two black boxes have been recovered.The precise cause of the mishap will be determined when we analyse data in those black boxes," the minister added.

      19 people were killed and scores injured when an Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 on board overshot the tabletop runway in Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday night while landing in heavy rains and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two portions, officials said.

      The Air India Express Limited said in a statement, "Unfortunately, the pilots have passed away and we are in touch with their families in their grief."

      More HARDEEP SINGH PURI News

      Read more about:

      hardeep singh puri

      Story first published: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 16:50 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 8, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue