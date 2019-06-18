Kota BJP MP Om Birla is NDA's candidate for Lok Sabha Speaker

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, June 18: Two-time Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Kota, Rajasthan, Om Birla, could be the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker, said reports.

Some reports are saying that the BJP has decided to appoint Om Birla as the Speaker of the House.

Birla also met BJP working president J P Nadda this morning.

"I have no information, I had just went to meet the working president as a 'karyakarta'," news agency ANI quoted Birla as saying after hi meeting with Nadda.

An India Today report, based on sources, says Om Birla will be the Speaker for the 17th Lok Sabha that went in session on Monday.

Om Birla is a two time BJP MP from Kota and three-time MLA from the Kota South Assembly seat. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Om Birla defeated Congress' Ramnarain Meena by a massive margin of over 2.5 lakh votes.

"It is a very proud and a happy moment for us. We are very thankful to the cabinet for choosing him," said Om Birla's wife Amita Birla on reports that BJP will be appointing her husband as the Speaker of the House.

Yesterday was the first day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at Parliament after the BJP won Lok Sabha elections for the second time in a row by bagging over 300 seats. On Monday, a total of 320 members of Parliaments took oath including the Prime Minister and his council of ministers.

The oaths were administered by Pro-tem Speaker Virendra Kumar.

The Speaker will be elected on June 19 and on the next day President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both Houses. The budget will be introduced on July 5.