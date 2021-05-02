Konni Election Result 2021: BJP state president K Surendran trials in third spot

Kerala: Oommen Chandy offers prayers at Puthuppally Church, confident of returning to power

Pathanamthitta, May 02: In a setback to BJP, the state president K Surendran is trailing against CPM candidate KU Jenish Kumar in the Konni assembly seat that was at the heart of the recent Sabarimala movement

Surendran is in third place behind Congress and LDF candidates.

In Pathanamthitta, the ground zero of Sabarimala agitation, the CPI (M) led LDF is leading in all five seats. The Pathanamthitta district constitutes five seats- Konni, Adoor, Thiruvalla, Aranmula, Ranni, which is currently held by the CPI (M) led LDF. Going by current leads, LDF will retain all five seats.

The hill temple and the surrounding area were rocked by violence after the LDF government facilitated protection to women devotees after the Supreme Court order allowed the entry of women between the ages of 10 and 50 into the Sabarimala temple.

The hilly constituency of Konni is facing a fierce battle among BJP's state president K Surendran, sitting MLA KU Jenish Kumar of LDF and Robin Peter of UDF.

UDF candidate Robin Peter currently ahead of Independent candidate Manoharan as counting continues in Konni. Congress candidate Robin Peter has got 33734 votes.

As per election commission data, Surendran has got 18204 votes so far while incumbent MLA Jenish Kumar has secured 35412 votes so far.

Konni is an Assembly constituency in the Pathanamthitta district, in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, Konni was won by Adoor Prakash of CPM.

Before that, in the 2011 elections, the seat was held by Adv. Adoor Prakash of INC.

In the 2016 assembly polls, Adoor Prakash garnered 72800 votes, securing over 50.81 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 20748 votes.

The Konni constituency has a literacy level of 96.93 percent.