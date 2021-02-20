Komodo Dragons, Cheetahs: Ambanis to build world's largest zoo in Gujarat's Jamnagar

Ambani's wealth shoots up 73% to Rs 6.58 lakh cr, Adani moves up in rankings of richest Indians

New Delhi, Feb 20: Komodo dragons, cheetahs and birds: Reliance Industries is all set to build one of world's biggest zoos, spread over 280 acres of land in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

The project called 'Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Kingdom' is being developed under Anant Ambani, the younger son of Reliance Industries' chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted along with the Master (Layout) Plan for the proposed establishment of the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Kingdom at Jamnagar, Gujarat by Reliance Industries Limited was approved by the 33rd Meeting of the Central Zoo Authority held on February 12, 2019."

As per the plan layout shared by CZA, the zoo will have birds and animals from across the world in sections named Frog House, Dragon''s Land, an Insectarium, Land of Rodent, Aquatic Kingdom, Forest of India, Marshes of West Coast, Indian Desert and Exotic Island.

Animals like the African Lion, Cheetah, Jaguar, Indian Wolf, Asiatic Lion, Pygmy Hippo, Orangutan, Lemur, Fishing Cat, Sloth Bear, Bengal Tiger, Malayan Tapir, Gorilla, Zebra, Giraffe, African elephant and Komodo Dragon are expected to be part of the zoo.