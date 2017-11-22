Kollywood producer commits suicide in Chennai, blames financier in suicide note

Film producer-director B. Ashok Kumar allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday at his residence in Chennai. In his suicide note, Ashok Kumar has blamed a film financier for pushing him to take the extreme step.

His suicide note accused a film financier based in Madurai, with whom his production company has been taking loans, of charging exorbitant interest.

Ashok stated that has been paying back the loan to the financier for the last 7 years and is not able to cope with it anymore since he was being continuously harassed and insulted.

All the films produced by him in the last ten years have done well at the box office. But, Ashok Kumar wrote that borrowing from the Madurai-based financier was his mistake. The financier had allegedly threatened to kill him. "The bureaucracy (police), people in higher places and the cinematographer Selvinaraj are all hands in glove with the financier," he wrote.

As per The Hindu, An official of Valasaravakkam Police Station said Ashok Kumar, a native of Madurai, committed suicide by hanging in his multi-storeyed apartment at Arcot Road in Alwarthirunagar.

OneIndia News