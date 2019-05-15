Kolkata violence: TMC gives video proof clinching BJP's 'lies'

  • search
    Kolkata, May 15: A day after the Trinamool Congress and BJP workers clashed in West Bengal, TMC leader Derek O'Brien released two videos claiming that they show "BJP goons" damaged statue of polymath Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. ​

    TMC said it had 44 more such videos to prove that the BJP brought outside goons to campaign in Bengal and broke the very ethos of Bengal by breaking the Vidyasagar statue.

    TMC leader Derek O'Brien

    He said, "Streets of Kolkata are tinged with shock, anger. What happened yesterday hurt Bengali pride."

    "Today is the saddest press conference we have held... saddest for all of us to see the streets of Kolkata... there is anger and there is shock. The president of the BJP does what he does with his goons, who he hired from outside Bengal. What happened yesterday hurt the very ethos of Bengal, said Derek O' Brien."

    In the clash of politicians, how Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar took the hit

    While refering to the video, O'Brien said, "the videos shared by us not only clearly establishes what the BJP did, but proves party chief Amit Shah is a liar."

    TMC also claimed that central forces were conspiring with the BJP. The Central government had deployed over 71,000 security personnel to "ensure violence-free elections" in Bengal.

