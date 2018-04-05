Kolkata: Son preserves mother's body for 3 years to withdraw her pension using fingerprints

In yet another horrific incident, a man who is in his mid fifties was detained by Kolkata police after he was found living with his mother's body, who died three years ago on April 7, 2015. He had been preserving the body in a refrigerator at his house in order to claim pension on her behalf using her fingerprints.

The accused has been identified a Subhabrata - an expert in leather technology and had preserved his mother, Bina's body, in a commercial freezer used to store ice-cream and frozen food in stores.

It is learnt that the Subhabrata's mother Bina died on April 7, 2015 in a private nursing home. Her son, a meritorious Leather Technology student, however, brought the body back home but never performed her last rites.

The matter came to light a few days ago after a local youth visited the house over some civic issue and grew suspicious with the strong smell of chemicals present in the house.

According to the police,''Subhabrata had removed the internal organs from his mother's body for preservation.

During questioning Subhabrata reportedly told the cops that he used to work at a private leather processing unit but was presently jobless after he quit the company a couple of years ago. But when his mother, a retired government servant, died in 2015 he decided not to disclose that information and kept withdrawing her pension, police said.

The incident remind us to a similar at Robinson Street in 2015 where a 46-year-old software engineer, Partha De, spent about six months with the bodies of his elder sister and two pet dogs in his flat. His father Aurobindo De also lived in the same flat.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day