Kolkata: Powerful explosion blows off roof of Beleghata Gandhimath Friends Circle Club
India
Kolkata, Oct 13: A huge explosion has been reported in Kolkata's Beleghata area on Tuesday. According to the details, the powerful blast blew off part of the roof of Beleghata Gandhimath Friends Circle Club.
#WATCH West Bengal: Powerful blast blew off part of the roof & wall of Beleghata Gandhimath Friends Circle Club in Kolkata. No casualties or injuries reported. Police investigating cause of the blast pic.twitter.com/v49CAuaT5r— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020
Meanwhile, the cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained. No casualties or injuries reported.
Police investigating cause of the blast.