Kolkata Port Trust renamed after BJP icon Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Jan 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the city, on Sunday announced that the Kolkata Port Trust will be renamed after Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He made the announcement at the sesquicentenary celebrations of Kolkata Port Trust at the Netaji Indoor stadium which was packed to capacity.

While addressing the Sesquicetenary Celebration of Kolkata Port, Modi said that Dr Mukherjee had set the stone for industrialization in India. Chittaranjan Locomotive Factory, Hindustan Aircraft Factory, Damodar Valley Corporation and several others saw active participation from him.

Black flag shown to PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee skips at Kolkata Port Trust event

"I announce the renaming of the Kolkata Port Trust to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Port. He is a living legend who was a leader for development and fought on the forefront for the idea of One Nation, One Constitution," he said.

Modi, after renaming the Kolkata Port Trust after Syama Prasad Mookerjee on the occasion of its sesquicentenary celebrations, said country's coasts were gateways to development. "Development of waterways has improved Kolkata Port Trust's connectivity with industrial centres in east India, made trade easier for our neighbouring countries, Bhutan, Myanmar and Nepal. "

Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee who is in the forefront of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state, did not attend the function.