Kolkata: Part of Majerhat Flyover collapses; Several feared dead, rescue operations underway

Kolkata, Sep 4: Several are feared trapped under the debris after a portion of a Majerhat Flyover in Kolkata collapsed on Tuesday. Many more are feared trapped under the debris. The incident took place in Taratala area of Kolkata.

Several people are injured but the exact number of people injured in the mishap is yet to be confirmed. As pewr latest reports, the injured have been rushed to SSKM Hospital. Locals have joined the authorities in rescuing people trapped under the debris. Indian Army has also rushed a team to Kolkata.

The flyover connects Mominpur-Taratala areas of the city. Many vehicles are said to be buried under the debris. The flyover is said to be one of the oldest brifges in Kolkata.

The police have cordened off the area while the disaster management teams have reached the spot. Ambulances have reached the spot and the efforts are underway to rescue people who are trapped under the debris.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ordered a high level probe into the matter. Banerjee has said that the state government is monitoring the situation.

"We are very worried. We are receiving information from the rescue team on ground (majerhat bridge collapse in Kolkata). We want to go back as soon as possible. There are no flights in the evening, we are unable to do so..Our team is focused on relief and rescue work. Our priority is relief and rescue. Rest of the investigation will be done later," Banerjee, who is in Darjeeling, told the media.

Since the part of the bridge came crashing down on road, several people are trapped in their their vehicles which are buried under the debris.

Some reports hint that the flyover may have collapsed due to the structural failure.

It was a 40-year-old bridge. As of now there has been no casualty, but search operations are underway, let us wait: Firhad Hakim, West Bengal Minister on Majerhat bridge collapse. #Kolkata pic.twitter.com/n1x4lArKnk — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2018

This incident took place two years after a section of an under-construction flyover collapsed in the Burrabazar area of central Kolkata killing 28 people. Following the incident on March 31, 2016, the State government had set up an expert committee comprising former faculty members of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) to probe the incident.