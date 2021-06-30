Kolkata: The saga of a conman who spent his own money to run fake vaccination camps

Kolkata: Centre seeks report on fake vaccination racket

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 30: The Centre has sought a report from the West Bengal government on the fake vaccination racket that was busted by the Kolkata Police. In a letter to the Chief Secretary of the State, the Centre said, "it is requested that the matter may be urgently enquired into and the factual position about the serious allegations clarified immediately and that, suitable and strict action may be taken in the matter, if necessary. It is also requested that a factual report on the matter may be sent to the ministry in the next two days."

The police had arrested a man for allegedly posing as an IAS officer and organising a COVID-19 vaccination camp in the city's Kasba area, where actor and Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty had also got her jab.

The person, identified as Debanjan Deb, had set up the free inoculation camp introducing himself as a joint municipal commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

"Several people were administered Covid vaccines at the camp for which he had no permission from the KMC," he said.

"We have sent the vaccine samples for forensic tests.

If these turn out to be fake, we will have to ask all those who have been inoculated there to take the jab again," the officer added.

Chakraborty said she was in doubt after being inoculated as she did not receive the customary SMS that is sent to people after they are administered a dose.

"I had got an invite to the camp, where I was told members of the third gender will also be inoculated. When I did not receive the message after my vaccination, I immediately stopped the entire process at the camp and informed the police," Chakraborty said.

Outgoing Mayor and Chairman of the KMC Board of Administrators Firhad Hakim said if any official of the municipal corporation is found to be involved in the matter, the person will face strict action.

Police have recovered a "fake identity card" and impounded a four-wheeler from the possession of the accused.

Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 15:48 [IST]