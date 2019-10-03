  • search
    Kolkata Baisakhi mall ablaze amid the festive fervour, 9 fire tenders at the spot

    Kolkata, Oct 03: Massive fire broke out at Baisakhi mall, Salt Lake in Kolkata, West Bengal on Thursday afternoon. At least nine fire tenders have been rushed to the shopping center.

    Kolkata Baisakhi mall ablaze amid the festive fervour, 9 fire tenders at the spot
    Kolkata Baisakhi mall ablaze amid the festive fervour, 9 fire tenders at the spot

    Thick dense smoke was seen billowing out from the multi-storeyed mall beside Baishakhi housing estate in Sector II of Salt Lake.

    The mall was evacuated and there was no report of any casualty, a fire department official said. At least nine fire tenders have been rushed to the shopping centre beside Baisahkhi housing estate in Sector II of Salt Lake.

    "The source of fire is the basement of the mall. We are trying to reach the source. We have evacuated the entire shopping mall," the official said. Disaster management teams also reached the spot.

    WB: Massive fire at Haldia Petrochemical's unit, 15 injured

    In 2018, just a few days before the biggest festival of the year Durga puja the city of joy had witnessed a devastating fire incident that destroyed the Bagri market, one of the largest and oldest wholesale markets of Eastern India. Located in the heart of the trading hub of Burrabazaar in Kolkata's central business district. Many shopkeepers and wholesalers faced huge losses of property due to the Bagri inferno.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 3, 2019, 17:35 [IST]
