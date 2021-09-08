DMK, allies to protest in Tamil Nadu against Centre over farm laws

Kodanad murder case: Tamil Nadu police to re-investigate cases of 'accident' & 'suicide'

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Munesh Krishna

Chennai, Sept 08: The Tamil Nadu police rushed for the investigation to state of Kerala. Police sources revealed that the state police from Nilgrils rushed to Kerala to re investigate the Kodanadu murder case.

Senior police officials including IG West zone sudhakar DIG muthusamy and Nilgiris SP Ashish Rawat are into the process of the case.

The DMK government after their regime reopened to investigate the Kodanadu murder case as the party promises during the campaign of the state assembly elections.

Meanwhile in assembly the former chief minister alleged that DMK government trying to implicate him in the case.

10 persons were arrested in this case and later released on bail except the driver of late chief minister J. Jayalalithaa who died in a road accident

After the supreme court permission to conduct investigation on the Kodanadu murder case the action of investigation now been started by the Tamil Nadu police.

The special team is to investigate the road accident that took place in the year 2019 in Kerala where main accused K.P.Sayayn's family including wife and his son died.

The case will produce many changes in the AIADMK party if something happens negative to the senior party leaders like the former chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the investigation added sources.

Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 16:41 [IST]