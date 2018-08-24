Kodagu: Nirmala Sitharaman pulls up Minister, DC over breach of protocol

Kodagu, Aug 24: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lost cool over confusion during the meeting on Kodagu floods and pulled up Kodagu in-charge minister Sa Ra Mahesh and DC Sri Vidya over breach of protocol.

"Unbelievable, a Central Minister is following a state minister," Sitharaman said before the pressmeet.

Later, Nirmala Sitharaman, elected from Karnataka as Rajya Sabha MP, announced Rs 1 Crore from MPLAD fund and Rs 7 Crores from the CSR funds of Defence PSUs for flood/landslide relief work.

She said, "Will give a detailed report to PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and transport minister Nitin Gadkari over Kodagu flood havoc."

After the press meet, Sa Ra Mahesh hit back at the Defense Minister saying, "Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would not understand the procedure as she has not won seeking votes like other politicians."

Nirmala Sitharaman in Kodagu Nirmala Sitharaman, elected from Karnataka as Rajya Sabha MP, announced Rs 1 Crore from MPLAD fund and Rs 7 Crores from the CSR funds of Defence PSUs for flood/landslide relief work. Nirmala Sitharaman with BJP MP Pratap Simha Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visits the flood-affected areas to review situations, in Kodagu on Friday, Aug 24, 2018. PTI file photo Nirmala Sitharaman at relief camp Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaking to families taking shelter in relief camps in Kodagu district. PTI file photo Nirmala Sitharaman at relief camp Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visits the flood-affected areas to review situations, in Kodagu on Friday, Aug 24, 2018. (PTI Photo)