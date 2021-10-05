Know more about Vikram Maan, a young PR and Social Media conglomerate from Rajasthan

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Social media is the new center of focus for both the business and entertainment world. It is where all the action is happening so businesses and brands are paying more attention than ever to make their place here giving rise to the need for expert individuals or firms who can derive the right strategies for them to ensure success on these platforms. Vikram Maan, a young entrepreneur from Rajasthan is doing the same. He is a PR and Social Media expert par excellence. At 22 he is the founder and owner of Eagleporium a PR & Social media agency that handles social media growth strategies for several renowned regional and off-shore celebrities and musicians.

Vikram belongs to the Nohar Town of Rajasthan. His father is a teacher in a government school.

Vikram's association with social media is from a very young age. He started designing social media campaigns at the age of 14. Vikram's analysis and networking skills are outstanding from his schooling days only. His social-media campaigns led him to curate social media strategies for many regional artists. Vikram Mann has worked for a very long time for India as well as foreign artists at the age of 22, some of the prominent names of those music artists are Yo Gotti, YNW Welly, Lil Peep, Sam Smith, Jay-Z , Lee Brice , John Mayer . Vikram Maan has done social media campaign work for all these music artists, which is very commendable. Vikram Maan has recently won a lot of awards and appreciated for his social media campaign in USA in the month of July.

Vikram Maan is outstanding in creating and developing a brand image. His clientele includes famous American platinum songwriter Mr. Bobby Joseph Turner Jr., model Anastasia Marina, Willie Harper, and Trill Will who is a renowned artist, Executive Producer, Head A& R, and CEO of SavageLife Ent.

Trillwillisrael is also a part of CMG label of Yo Gotti.

His knowledge is so vast across various domains, that he takes a fraction of time to understand the client's requirement. He doesn't believe that generic one type of solution can bring success to each business. He understands that each business even if belonging to the same domain has different

Functionalities and so needs different strategies and solutions. Derrick Johnson has collaborated with Vikram Maan for strategy artist & Reportoir leadership to graphics and tour management because of his out-of-the-box ideas and his efficiency in implementing them.

Vikram is an example for today's youth who want to set high aims in life and want to achieve them. His dedication to his work is unmatched. Vikram is the face behind the fastest growing PR & Social Media agencies in the region. He is young focused and ambitious. The way he is shaping up himself and his firm is commendable for any young man of his age.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 16:06 [IST]