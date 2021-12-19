KMC polls: 63.37% voter turnout recorded; BJP says 'entire polling must be countermanded'

Who was MP Abani Roy? The senior RSP leader who passed away at 84

India

pti-Deepika S

Kolkata, Dec 19: Sporadic incidents of violence including hurling of bombs at two booths and skirmishes between political workers marred an otherwise peaceful polling to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). Nearly 63.37 per cent of the nearly 40.5 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 5 pm on Sunday.

While the State Election Commission and the police described the elections as "peaceful", the opposition BJP demanded cancellation of the "violence-marred polls".

"We demand this KMC election be declared null and void. We are ready to submit evidence and video clips in the court hearing on Dec 23. Rigged Kolkata Police let TMC goons do hooliganism," said WB LoP Suvendu Adhikari, after meeting WB Governor.

"CM Mamata Banerjee gave directions for the Kolkata Police to remain unarmed & protect TMC goons. They stopped 50% of our polling agents. Only 20% of the voting was true, 40% voters were rigged & each TMC goon voted 8-10 times," he added.

""It is a murder of democracy...Mamata Banerjee is like Kim (Kim Jong-un) of North Korea. This election should be cancelled... we have documents on fake voting etc," he further added.

"State Election Commission said there's no need for Central Force & the Kolkata Police is enough. Now, what's their answer? It was pre-planned because 98% of the south Kolkata booth regained. This wasn't an election, it was a farce in the name of democracy," said Agnimitra Paul BJP MLA.

Polling has by and large been peaceful barring a few incidents," State Election Commissioner Sourav Das said.

The final voter turnout will be available on Monday as there were still people in queue to vote at 5 PM when the polls ended, SEC officials said.

Although the SEC claimed that only one person was injured, police said three people were injured in the bomb attacks, one of them losing a leg.

Police said that 72 people had been arrested for disturbing the peace during the polling period.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said if any ruling party leader was found involved in violence during the polls, strict action would be taken "within 24 hours".

"We don't support any form of violence, and strict action will be taken within 24 hours if any TMC leader is found to be stopping the process of free and fair polls. I would request the media to come out with related footage and evidence (if available)," he told reporters after casting his vote.