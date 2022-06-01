KK no more: Read how the legendary singer spent his final moments

KK’s death turns into political slugfest in Bengal

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 01: The death of singer, KK is stirring up a political row. The BJP's national Vice President, Dilip Ghosh trained his guns on the Mamata Banerjee led Bengal government.

Ghosh blamed the Kolkata administration for the utter chaos during KK's concert. KK passed away at the Grand Hotel in Kolkata after he returned from the show. He had complained of heat during the show.

Some accounts said that the venue exceeded its capacity as fans with and without passes crowded in and around the auditorium.

One fan said that the capacity of the auditorium was 2,500 but the attendance was almost double. The doors of the auditorium had come off their hinges and the bases of the guard rail were cracked as the massive crowds pushed and shoved to get in.

Several videos showed KK complaining about the heat in the auditorium. He was seen wiping his sweat with a towel and also talking to a team member pointing upwards towards the air conditioning.

Ghosh accused the government of failing to provide proper protection to the celebrities and losing control over the administration. "Mismanagement creates this type of a situation when a celebrity visits.

The administration has a responsibility to provide protection to such celebrities, Ghosh said.

Can you imagine the heat inside the hall after the AC was turned off in such heat. I don't know if he became ill due to that, eventually leading to his demise. It appears as though the government does not have any control, Ghosh added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 16:01 [IST]