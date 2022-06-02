KK's death: BJP MP writes to Amit Shah to seek probe by central agency, TMC hits back

KK autopsy: Singer had several heart blockages; Doctor says could have been saved if CPR was given on time

New Delhi, Jun 2: BJP MP Saumitra Khan on Thursday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a central agency probe while former BJP Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh claimed a "conspiracy was made" to kill singer KK, who died in Kolkata on May 31.

"I have written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded an impartial probe by a central agency. We don't have faith in the state police. The case needs to be looked into; the role of the police and the organisers needs to be looked into," PTI quoted Khan as saying. He also tweeted a copy of his letter to Shah on his Twitter account.

Ghosh accused the state government of according a gun salute to KK "out of guilt." "KK's death is a conspiracy. It is a murder. A person came to Bengal to perform and died. Amit Shah had once said if you go to Bengal, you will die. This was not a college event. It was an event organized by the Trinamool Congress Chatra Parishad," he alleged.

"The auditorium's capacity had exceeded. He (KK) was not well but was forced to sing songs one after another inside that auditorium. He wanted to leave but couldn't. Is that not a conspiracy to kill him? Is it not killing?" Ghosh maintained.

The singer had performed at Nazrul Mancha Tuesday evening and also on Monday. He was scheduled to return to New Delhi on Wednesday.

However, the ruling party TMC hit out at the BJP for the allegations and condemned the "vulture politics" of the saffron party, further requesting it not to politicize the death.

"It seems both Khan and Ghosh are frustrated. Cornered in their own party, they now want to score some points. The post mortem has ruled out any foul play and indicated that he died due to cardiac arrest," TMC leader and MLA Tapas said.

Preliminary findings of the post-mortem conducted on KK, who breathed his last following a live concert here on May 31, have ruled out any foul play and stated that cardiac arrest was the cause of his demise, a senior police officer said on Wednesday. The report also said that the singer had "prolonged cardiac issues."