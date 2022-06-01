Singer Harrdy Sandhu Says, “It Has Been A Delight To Work With Boss Music Productions And Nav Sidhu

Juggy Sandhu gets mesmerized by Siddharth Koli’s performance, cannot stop himself from joining him

Justin Bieber in India: When, where to buy tickets and what is the cost

Sidhu Moose Wala had a premonition of death? Uncanny coincidence with his two songs 'The Last Ride' and '295'

KK passes away: See video of singer's last concert in Kolkata before his death

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, June 1: The news of singer KK's untimely death has come as devastating news for his fans across the globe. The singer passed away on Tuesday reportedly after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He had thrilled his fans at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. He reportedly collapsed and was brought dead at Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI) at around 10:30 pm.



Now, the video clips of his last concert have gone viral. In the videos, the singer showed no signs of uneasiness as he songs drove the crowd crazy. Check out the clips: