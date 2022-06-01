For Quick Alerts
KK passes away: See video of singer's last concert in Kolkata before his death
India
New Delhi, June 1: The news of singer KK's untimely death has come as devastating news for his fans across the globe. The singer passed away on Tuesday reportedly after suffering a cardiac arrest.
He
had
thrilled
his
fans
at
Nazrul
Manch
in
Kolkata.
He
reportedly
collapsed
and
was
brought
dead
at
Calcutta
Medical
Research
Institute
(CMRI)
at
around
10:30
pm.
Now, the video clips of his last concert have gone viral. In the videos, the singer showed no signs of uneasiness as he songs drove the crowd crazy. Check out the clips:
