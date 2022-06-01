YouTube
    New Delhi, Jun 01: Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night, officials said. He was 53, and survived by wife and two sons.KK performed at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening.

    KK death: Jam-packed auditorium, crowd jumping from boundary, some broke the gates, says Concert staff
    Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath

    Following KK's demise, several shocking claims have come against the management of the concert where KK was performing. These claims have leveled allegations that a health hazard was inevitable the way the concert was managed.

    Many have claimed that the auditorium, which has a capacity of only 2,000 people was filled with 5,000 people on 30 May, and 7,000 people on 31 May.

    A staff of Nazrul Mancha Auditorium in Kolkata, who was present during the live concert, told ANI that the venue was overcrowded and to disperse the crowd the bouncers sprayed a foam.

    "There was very much a huge crowd. People were jumping over the barricade and gate. However, nothing happened inside the auditorium. He (KK) was feeling unwell. He took a break and performed again," he said.

    Meanwhile, "We have started an investigation into singer KK's death and a case of unnatural death has been registered with the New Market Police Station. We are talking to the hotel authorities and scrutinising CCTV footage to understand what had happened before he was taken to the hospital," said a police official as per a PTI report.

    Desktop Bottom Promotion