'Kisan Parade' on Republic Day: Everything you need to know

New Delhi, Jan 25: On the occasion of Republic Day Delhi is set to witness a massive tractor rally led by farmers on Tuesday.

The farmers' union has reached an agreement with the Delhi Police to carry out the tractor march peacefully on Republic Day.

The tractor parades will be taken out only after 12 pm, after the Republic Day parade on Delhi's Rajpath concludes, according to the protesting farmer unions.

Here is all about you need to know about the Kisan Parade:

The rally will be held from Delhi's three border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur.

The rally will start at 11 am after an 'ardas' (prayer).

Hundreds of farmers from western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will arrive in the tractor parade.

Over two lakh tractors will be part of the January 26 'kisan parade' in the national capital.

Around 2,500 volunteers will be deployed to facilitate the movement of the vehicles.

However, the number of volunteers can be increased, depending on the crowd.

A control room has been set up to look into the arrangements.

As per officials, the rally at Ghazipur border will be about 50 kilometers long, 100 kilometers long at Singhu border and 125 kilometers long at the Tikri border. In total, the tractor rally will be 250 kilometers long.

Each tractor will carry a tricolour and there will be folk music and patriotic songs.

The tractor rally at Ghazipur will go up till Akshardham Temple and return back.

The speed limit has been fixed at 10 kilometers per hour. No outsider will participate in the parade.

The number of CCTV cameras is also being increased from 8 to about 20. They will be deployed at different posts.

A war room has been set up at each protest site to ensure effective coordination during the parade. There will be 40 members, including doctors, security personnel and social media managers, in each of these rooms.

Around 40 ambulances will be stationed along the route to attend to any medical emergency.

A team of ex-servicemen participating in the protest will also keep an eye on the security situation.