Kiren Rijiju slams Hamid Ansari over Hindu nationalism comment: 'India is more peaceful now'

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 28: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed former Vice President Hamid Ansari for his comments on Hindu nationalism. He said that the latter's views are wrong and he can proudly claim that India is the safest country being a member of minority community.

"What Hamid Ansari ji said is wrong..I belong to a minority community and I can proudly say that India is safest nation. Minorities facing trouble in any of our neighboring countries prefer to seek refuge in India because India is safe. Let's be grateful to our great nation," the Law Minister said in a series of tweets.

Speaking at a virtual panel discussion organised by the Indian American Muslim Council on Wednesday, Ansari and four US lawmakers had expressed concern over the current human rights situation in India. "In recent years, we have experienced the emergence of trends and practices that dispute the well-established principle of civic nationalism and interpose a new and imaginary practice of cultural nationalism.... It wants to distinguish citizens on the basis of their faith, give vent to intolerance, insinuate otherness, and promote disquiet and insecurity," he had alleged.

Responding to his remarks, Rijiju said some isolated incidents do take place at individual-community level "but Indian culture is always inclusive. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's mantra is sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas".

The Law Minister said that communal riots and violence were regular before 2014 in India but the country is peaceful now. "Why some people who enjoy the best freedom and privilege in India join the anti-India propaganda peddled by foreign based anti India forces? What's the satisfaction that they acquire by defaming India? At least, people in remote villages without facilities are loyal to motherland," Rijiju added. PTI.

Story first published: Friday, January 28, 2022, 19:55 [IST]