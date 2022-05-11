Kiran Bedi brutally trolled for sharing 'fake video' of shark attacking helicopter

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 11: Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi was brutally trolled for sharing a dramatic video a huge shark attacking a helicopter while jumping from the middle of the ocean.

    Kiran Bedi
    Kiran Bedi

    The viral video shared by Kiran Bedi shows a huge shark jumping out from the ocean to attack a helicopter and dragging it inside without leaving a trace.

    "National Geographic channel has paid 1 million dollars for this rare video. What a video", caption in the video read.

    Soon after the video went viral, Netizens trolled her for apparently believing it to be true.

    "After watching this tweet my perception that 'IPS, Governor, Phd IIT Delhi, Magsaysay Awardee are higher IQ/ intelligent people' is gone. Now I understand they can also be WhatsApp university graduate," said a twitter user.

    "Thanks for sharing mam..never seen such footage..goosebump moment..During next lockdown pl watch 5 headed shark attack..i am sure ull uninstall watsapp," wrote another.

    Later, Kiran Bedi responded saying "The source of this daring Video is open and subject to verifications. Whatever be the authentic and true source it is terrifying 😳 But laudable, even if manufactured. Please view it against this caveat."

    The video shared by Bedi was actually a scene from the 2017 movie 5 Headed Shark Attack.

    Likewiase, in 2020, Bedi had shared a video claiming that NASA recorded the sound of the sun and received widespread backlash.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 23:41 [IST]
    X