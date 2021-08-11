YouTube
    Kinnaur landslide: More than 40 feared buried as debris, boulders hit truck, bus full of passengers

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kinnaur, Aug 11: Another landslide occurred on the Reckong Peo-Shimla highway in Kinnaur district today trapping a state transport corporation bus full of people along with a few other vehicles.

    One truck and one HRTC bus reportedly came under the rubble. Many people reported trapped. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) teams rushed for rescue: ITBP

    "We have information on a landslide under Bhaba Nagar police station on National Highway. We are rushing to the spot. ITBP, police, home guards and rescue team have been deployed. We give more details after reaching the spot," the police official said.

    Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur on Kinnaur landslide incident said,''I've directed police and local administration to carry out rescue operations. NDRF has also been put on alert. We have received information that one bus and a car could be have been hit; awaiting detailed information.''

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 11, 2021, 14:01 [IST]
