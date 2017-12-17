Kim Jong-Un in Kerala? BJP asks if Left will launch missiles on BJP offices

In the latest instance of poster war in India, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra on Sunday shared a picture on his Twitter that featured North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

Posting a photo of the poster, which Patra claims belongs to the CPM, he said, "No wonder they have converted Kerala into killing fields for their opponents".

"Hope the Left is not planning to launch missiles at the RSS, BJPoffices as their next gruesome agenda!" BJP spokesperson said.

"Kim Jong-un finds place in CPM's posters in Kerala!! No wonder they have converted Kerala into Killing fields for their opponents! Hope the left is not planning to launch :rocket: missiles at the RSS,BJP offices as their next gruesome agenda! (sic)" he tweeted on Sunday.

According to the BJP leaders, 51 party activists have been killed in CPM attacks in the district since 1973. Three BJP activists were killed in the district after Pinarayi Vijayan became the chief minister in May 2016.

Last month, a 28-year-old RSS activist, Nenmini Anand, was hacked to death by unknown assailants. Following his murder, BJP president Amit Shah had alleged that CPM workers were behind the attack.

Top BJP leaders, including party chief Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have participated in "Jan Rakshha Yatra" organised by the party in Kerala.

Shah blamed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the political killings in the state and said that "More than 120 BJP and RSS workers have been murdered in Kerala so far. CM Vijayan is directly responsible for it."

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)