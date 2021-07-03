YouTube
    Killing of SSI Wilson: Larger aim of Tamil Nadu ISIS operatives was to establish Islamic Rule

    New Delhi, July 03: The chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency against an Islamic State operative arrested in connection with the murder of SSI Wilson says that the main agenda was to establish Khilafat or Islamic rule in India.

    The chargesheet was filed againSt S Shihabudeen, a resident of Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. The case was originally registered at the Kalyyakkavalai police station of Kanyakumari district, Tamil Nadu following the killing of Y Wilson who was the special sub inspector in Tamil Nadu. Wilson was murdered by Abdul Shameem and Thowfeek, while the officer was on duty. The probe was later taken over by the NIA.

    The NIA said that Shihabudeen is a member of the Al-Hind module of the Islamic State which was formed by Khana Moideen and Mehboob Pasha. The group was formed with the intention of establishing an Islamic State rule in India as part of furthering the objectives of the ISIS. Shihabudeen had collected funds, arms and ammunition form Moideen and transferred the same to Ejas Pasha in Mumbai. These were the same weapons that were used to kill Wilson, the NIA also said.

