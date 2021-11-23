The radicalisation menace in Tamil Nadu was brushed aside for too long, until the NIA exposed it in 2014

Killing of another RSS worker shows how deep rooted Islamic radicalisation is in Kerala

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 23: A member of an extremist Islamist group has been arrested in connection with the murder of an RSS worker's murder in Kerala. The officer bearer of the Popular Front of India has not been named as yet since his identification parade has to first take place as per the norms of investigation.

R Viswanath, district police chief told reporters that the accused was directly involved in the murder of A Sanjith at Mabaram. More arrests will take place soon, the police chief also said.

Sanjith aged 27 was hacked to death on November 15 while he was taking his wife to her workplace.

The police also said that they have three persons into custody. The SDPI has however rejected all allegations.

Sanjith was waylaid by a gang when he was travelling with his wife. The BJP's district president, K M Haridas has blamed the Social Democratic Party of India, the political wing of the Popular Front of India for incident. The police said that Sanjith had received more than 50 stab wounds. Following the incident security has been increased in view of the rising tensions. Further investigation is underway.

The state president of the BJP K Surendran met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and sought a probe by the National Investigation Agency. He said that in the last 5 years, 10 BJP-RSS workers were killed in the state. He also alleged that 50 Sangh Parivar activists had also been killed.

The killing of Hindu activists in Kerala has been a cause for concern. The Intelligence Bureau has often flagged concerns about the radicalisation in the state. NIA officials probing the Kerala ISIS case say that the prime concern is that all those who have left for the ISIS in Afghanistan are educated. The officer says that a person by the name Shihas had played a major role in building up the module. He had managed to rope in several persons including one Nashidhul, who was initially opposed to the ideology of the ISIS.

During investigations, the NIA learnt that the brainwashing was so strong that many who did not subscribe to the view of the outfit ended up getting convinced. They are repeatedly told that as Muslims they are living on unholy land and they could lead a better life and become good Muslims only if they subscribe to the view of the ISIS.

An official contacted by OneIndia said it comes to Kerala, the key concern remains radicalisation and Wahhabism. Allowing Wahhabism is a danger to our integrity. We should not let pockets of our country be dominated by such radical thoughts, the official cited above also added.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 8:29 [IST]