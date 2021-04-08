Abducted CoBRA jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas released by Naxals

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Raipur, Apr 08: The Naxal group, which ambushed a team of security personnel in Chhattisgarh recently, on Thursday released Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA) jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, who was abducted after the recent Bijapur ambush.

Manhas is a COBRA battalion jawan, who is a resident of Jammu and Kashmir.

They said constable Rakeshwar Singh Manhas of the 210th Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) was freed by the Maoists after a team of two eminent people, including a person from the tribal community, was nominated by the state government to secure his release.

The group had promised the Chhattisgarh government that they will release the jawan and sought names of govt mediators to negotiate the release.

Earlier, in the press release, the Naxals have claimed they have CRPF jawan Rajeshwar Singh Manhas in their custody and he is safe and sound. They said they will release the jawan once the government sends a party to negotiate their release.

At least 22 security personnel lost their lives while 31 sustained injuries in the encounter that broke out between security forces and Naxals along the Sukma-Bijapur border on Saturday after a party of jawans was ambushed by Naxals near Jonnaguda village in Chhattisgarh.