Khoon Bahana Padega were Umar Khalid’s alleged words leading up to Delhi riots

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 17: There were three levels of conspirators behind the northeast Delhi riots, the police have said.

The police said that the three levels comprised- top-level, middle-level and foot soldiers, who were the rioters. Submitting its chargesheet in the case, the police said that the evidence includes WhatsApp chats of February 24. That was the time that the violence took place and at that time the key conspirators were guiding the foot-soldiers about the violence in the area, the police further added.

The conspirators used a WhatsApp group to incite the violence and a total of 25 groups were specially created for 25 protest sites. While the impression was given that the protests were about the amended citizenship law, in realty these conspirators were using the groups to guide people on the ground, the police further added.

Each of these chat groups had its own role in the conspiracy. While some groups have been deleted, others have been recovered and submitted as evidence. Tahir Hussain, Md Parvez Ahmed, Md Iliyas, Saifi Khalid, Ishrat Jahan, Miran Haider, Safoora Zargar, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Shadab Ahmed, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Tasleem Ahmed, Saleem Malik, Md Saleem Khan, and Athar Khan have been named in the chargesheet.

The name of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Ahmed are not part of the chargesheet as the arrests were made just a few days back. Their names would be in the supplementary chargesheet which the Delhi Police would file soon.

The police also said that the conspirators used code words within the groups to convey secret messages. They also gave hate speeches at Jafrabad Metro Station and were continuously present there till the last.

On Khalid, the police have quoted his alleged words: "Khoon bahana padega aise nahi chalega chakka jaam hi aakhri rasta hai hame sarkar ko ghutno ke bal laana hi hoga sanghiyon ki sarkar aise nahi maanegi. (Blood must spill and road blockade is the last resort. We have to bring the government to its knees. This right wing government will not understand)

On Monday, the police got 10 days custody of former JNU student, Umar Khalid in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots case. He was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The special cell of the Delhi Police which is probing the case is also looking into the larger conspiracy angle. 53 persons had died in the riots that took place in February.

Khalid has been interrogated twice for his alleged role in the riots. He was called in for questioning on Sunday. An officer who did not wish to be named told OneIndia that the police arrested him on Sunday night. Investigation is on and we cannot reveal anything further at this stage, the officer also said.

The police had told a court last month that Khalid along with other accused, former AAP councillor, Tahir Hussain and activist Khalid Saifi had hatched a conspiracy to orchestrate the riots just before the visit of US President Donald Trump in February.