Kharge invites sharp criticism for comparing PM and 100-headed Ravan

India

oi-Deepika S

Cong president Kharge drew comparisons between PM Modi and Ravan, and said that the BJP seeks votes in his name instead of the local candidates. BJP, meanwhile, have reacted sharply to his comment.

Ahmedabad, Nov 29: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge drawing a comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi with '100 headed Ravan' has invited sharp criticism from the BJP who said that Congress continued to insult 'Gujarat and its son'.

Addressing a rally in Behrampura, Kharge said in every election, votes are sought in the name of Modi instead of local candidates or the performance of government.

"Modi asks people to ignore everything and vote (for BJP) by keeping his face in front of the eyes. I wonder on how many occasions we have to see your face? People have to see your face during municipal corporation polls, then in the Assembly polls and also during polls to elect MPs," he said.

"Everywhere you want us to see your face. Why? How many faces do you have? Are you 100-headed like Ravan? I don't understand this," the Congress president said.

PM Modi a 'chieftain of liars', sympathy-seeker: Mallikarjun Kharge

"If our candidate for this seat is Shailesh Parmar, then campaign for your candidate against him and seek votes in his name. Instead, they say vote for Modi. Will he come here to fix issues related to the municipality?" Kharge said.

BJP reacts sharply:

Taking a strong exception to the remarks, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said, "Unable to take the heat of Gujarat election, pushed to the fringe, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge loses control over his words, calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi "Ravan". From "Maut ka Saudagar" to "Ravan", Congress continues to insult Gujarat and it's son." (sic)

Raising similar voice, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tweeted, "Bereft of any development agenda and support from the people, the Congress is out to abuse Gujarat and Gujaratis."

Kharge, Sonia, Rahul among Cong's 40 star campaigners for Gujarat polls

The statement made by Kharge ji against PM Narendra Modiji is a testimony to their hate for Gujaratis. The people of Gujarat will reject them this time too for such behaviour," Patel added.

PM Modi has been extensively campaigning for the BJP candidates ahead of the polls.

Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1 and December 5 and the results will be out on December.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 17:16 [IST]