Kharge elected new Cong prez: A timeline of his many electoral victories and a loss

New Delhi, Oct 19: Mallikarjun Kharge has been elected the Congress president on Wednesday. He defeated Shashi Tharoor in an electoral contest, the sixth in the party's 137-year-old history.

Congress' central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry announced after the counting of votes that of the 9,385 votes polled in the Congress president poll, Kharge got 7,897 votes and Shashi Tharoor 1,072 votes, while 416 votes were declared invalid.

Being the son of a a poor mill worker and losing his mother at the age of six, Kharge's journey in politics has never been a bed of roses. Yet he created a sort of history by winning 10 consecutive elections. The only election he lost was in 2019 Lok Sabha election in Gulbarga against BJP's Umesh Jadhav.

Here is the timeline of his journey in politics:

Positions held by Kharge:

1973: Appointed the Chairman of the Octroi Abolition Committee.

Appointed the Chairman of the Octroi Abolition Committee. 1974: Appointed the Chairman of state-owned Leather Development Corporation.

Appointed the Chairman of state-owned Leather Development Corporation. 1978: Appointed Minister of State for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

Appointed Minister of State for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj. 1980: Became the Minister for Revenue in the Gundu Rao Cabinet.

Became the Minister for Revenue in the Gundu Rao Cabinet. 1985: Appointed the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly.

Appointed the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly. 1992-1994: He was the Minister for Co-operation, Medium and Large Industries.

He was the Minister for Co-operation, Medium and Large Industries. 1999: Minister for Home.

Minister for Home. 2004: Minister for Transport and Water Resources.

Minister for Transport and Water Resources. 2005: President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. 2008: Leader of the Opposition.

Leader of the Opposition. 2014: Appointed the Leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha.

Appointed the Leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha. 2020: Elected (unopposed) to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka.

Elected (unopposed) to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka. 2021: Appointed Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha.

Appointed Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha. 2022: He resigned to the post of LoP for contesting Congress party presidential post.

Timeline of his electoral victories Year Election Party Constituency Name Result Votes gained 1972 Karnataka Legislative Assembly Gurmitkal Won 1978 - 1983 Karnataka Legislative Assembly Gurmitkal Won 30,933 67.65% 1985 Karnataka Legislative Assembly Gurmitkal Won 32,669 66% 1989 Karnataka Legislative Assembly Gurmitkal Won 39,608 64.23% 1994 Karnataka Legislative Assembly Gurmitkal Won 42,588 58.76% 1999 Karnataka Legislative Assembly Gurmitkal Won 54,569 76.76% 2004 Karnataka Legislative Assembly Gurmitkal Won 37,006 45.99% 2008 Karnataka Legislative Assembly Chittapur Won 49,837 52.13% 2009 15th Lok Sabha Gulbarga Won 3,45,241 45.46% 2014 16th Lok Sabha Gulbarga Won 5,07,193 50.83% 2019 17th Lok Sabha Gulbarga Lost 5,24,740 44.08% 2022 President of the Indian National Congress KPCC Won 7,897 83.12%

Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 17:04 [IST]