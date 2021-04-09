Khalistan terrorists who plotted several acts of terror in India charged by NIA

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 08: The National Investigation Agency has charged three narco traffickers in connection with then Khalistan Liberation Force narco-terror case.

Rajender Singh. Parminder Pal Singh and Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada were charged by the NIA in a case that was filed in Amritsar on May 31 2020. The case was filed following the recovery of 500 grams of heroin and seizure of Rs 1.20 lakh from the accused persons.

The NIA in its chargesheet says that Rajender Singh was instrumental in selling the smuggled heroin in India, while Paraminder Pal had channelised the proceeds through hawala channels from India to Dubai.

NIA files chargesheet in KLF-Narco Terror case

Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada, a Dubai based international drugs smuggler further transferred the funds to entities based in Pakistan to further the activities of banned terrorist organisation KLF. He along with Harmeet Singh alias Ph.D, the Pakistan based self styled chief of the Khalistan Liberation Force have been instrumental in running a narco-terror network.

They would use the proceeds to strengthen the network of the KLF. The investigation has established that a network of narco traffickers, terrorists and Hawala operatives based in Punjab, Delhi and Dubai was operating at the behest of Harmeet Singh and Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada and were planning on carrying out subversive activities in India.