YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories IPL Winners List
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'KGF's Rocky bhai ‘inspires’ 15-yr-old to smoke a pack of cigarettes, hospitalised after falling severely ill

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, May 28: "Inspired" after watching popular South Indian movie KGF Chapter 2 thrice in two days, a 15-year-old boyfrom Hyderabad smoked a full packet of cigarettes and fell severely sick.

    The boy developed severe cough and throat ache complications leading to immediate need of medical condition. The condition became severe as the boy smoked a pack of cigarettes for the first time.

    KGFs Rocky bhai ‘inspires’ 15-yr-old to smoke a pack of cigarettes, hospitalised after falling severely ill

    According to reports, the boy watched the movie in the second week of its release in theaters; and was inspired by 'style' of the lead character 'Rocky Bhai' and wanted to ape him by smoking for the first time, only to fall severely sick in the process.

    This is a clear example of how public ignores the 'smoking is injurious to health' warnings that are displayed before the beginning of any movie. Also, when the character is smoking, health hazard is mentioned there.

    Comments

    More CIGARETTES News  

    Read more about:

    cigarettes smoking

    Story first published: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 16:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 28, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Desktop Bottom Promotion