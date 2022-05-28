'KGF's Rocky bhai ‘inspires’ 15-yr-old to smoke a pack of cigarettes, hospitalised after falling severely ill

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, May 28: "Inspired" after watching popular South Indian movie KGF Chapter 2 thrice in two days, a 15-year-old boyfrom Hyderabad smoked a full packet of cigarettes and fell severely sick.

The boy developed severe cough and throat ache complications leading to immediate need of medical condition. The condition became severe as the boy smoked a pack of cigarettes for the first time.

According to reports, the boy watched the movie in the second week of its release in theaters; and was inspired by 'style' of the lead character 'Rocky Bhai' and wanted to ape him by smoking for the first time, only to fall severely sick in the process.

This is a clear example of how public ignores the 'smoking is injurious to health' warnings that are displayed before the beginning of any movie. Also, when the character is smoking, health hazard is mentioned there.

Story first published: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 16:44 [IST]