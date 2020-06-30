Key takeaways from PM Modi's address to nation on June 30

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation and said that people have become more irresponsible and careless about COVID-19 prevention guidelines since the start of Unlock1.0.

He reiterated the importance of social distancing and wearing masks and warned people against letting down their guard against the pandemic.

Here are the highlights from Modi's speech:

India is doing much better in terms of fatality rate. Our lockdown has helped save lakhs of lives says PM Modi. Ever since there has been unlock 1, there has been irresponsible behaviour by some people.

In comparison to other countries across the globe, India is still in a very stable situation, in the battle against Covid-19. Timely decisions and measures have played a great role

Unlock 1 saw some people drop their guard. This is the time we need to be even more careful. Please don't drop your guard

We have to pay serious attention to the COVID-19 containment zones.

Under PMGKY - Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, 20 crore accounts have received 31,000 crore in their Jan Dhan Accounts

PM says work is on the One Nation, One Ration Card

We will further economic activities. We will become vocal for local and become self reliant, the PM also said.

PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana extended till November

I urge all of you to look after yourself. Wear a mask or face cover and ensure social distancing PM Modi said in his concluding remarks.