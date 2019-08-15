For Quick Alerts
Key take-aways from Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech
India
New Delhi, Aug 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech made several key announcements. Top among them was the announcement to create the post of a Chief of Defence Staff.
Here are the takeaways from his speech:
- Referring to the scrapping of Article 370, Modi said that the country now is a one nation one constitution.
- Within 10 weeks, he said his government brought a new law to ban triple talaq. We do not delay decisions, he said.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said from Red Fort today that India will soon have a Chief of Defence Staff.
- Modi, made a fresh pitch for holding Lok Sabha and assembly polls together, saying the concept of 'one nation, one election' is imperative to make the country great.
- There is a "huge" scope to improve India's tourism sector, Modi said.
- Modi said that the government make a massive investment of Rs. 100 lakh crore to develop modern infrastructure that will help double the size of the economy to $5 trillion in the next five years.
- Modi began his speech by condoling the victims of floods. He said that all possible help would be extended by the centre.
- Modi urged the people to come forward and conserve water resources and harvest rainwater.
- Modi urged that the peoples should make India plastic free.