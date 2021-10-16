Key CWC meet today: Decision on organisational elections likely

New Delhi, Oct 16: The Congress Working Committee will meet today and is likely to fix the schedule for the long pending organisational elections. This comes in the wake of the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa.

The meeting that would be held offline will discuss the political situation with a particular focus on the upcoming elections. The Lakhimpur-Kheri incident too would be discussed at length.

Further the CWC would also back the demands of the Congress delegation which met with President of India, Ramnath Kovind and sought the dismissal of union minister, Ajay Misra. The delegation had also sought for a probe into the incident in which farmers were killed.

However the challenge for the CWC would be the organisational elections. In June last the proposal to hold elections was rejected. The CWC is also likely to discuss Rahul Gandhi with many within the party wanting him to return as the chief of the party.

