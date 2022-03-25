What will Team Yogi 2.0 look like? Caste + Regional balance to decide new UP govt

Who is UP's CM-designate Yogi Adityanath? The journey of Monk-turned-politician

Explaining objective of Article 40 as Uttarakhand gets ready for Uniform Civil Code

Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brijesh Pathak are deputies of Yogi Adityanath in new government

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Mar 25: Former UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, who lost the Sirathu Assembly constituency in Kaushabi district, and Brajesh Pathak, who served as a Law Minister in previous Yogi Adityanath's government, will be the deputy Chief Ministers of UP.

Yogi Adityanath is taking oath as the Chief Minister of the state for the second consecutive term on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, top leaders from the UP, are attending the oath-taking ceremony which will have the participation of around 85 thousand spectators.

Keshav Prasad Maurya, BJP's OBC face in Uttar Pradesh, was associated with the RSS and the VHP from an early age, Maurya's life bears an uncanny similarity to that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both, as young men from poor families, helped their fathers sell tea.

Maurya is the only BJP leader after former UP chief minister and present Governor of Rajasthan Kalyan Singh who wields considerable support among OBCs and Dalits.

Know all about Keshav Prasad

Whereas Pathak, 57, is a popular Brahmin face in UP who contested the recently-concluded UP assembly election from Lucknow Cantt. He defeated his nearest rival Surendra Singh Gandhi of Samajwadi Party by a margin of 39,512 votes.