    Keralites, Bangladeshis part of riots around CAB in UP, Delhi

    New Delhi, Dec 29: The police have now found a Kerala angle to the protests around the newly amended citizenship law. Intelligence Bureau officials pointed out the presence of people from Delhi and Kerala during the riots that broke out in Uttar Pradesh.

    The police while relying on CCTV footage have identified the rioters and even pasted posters with their photographs.

    Till date, the police have put up posters with photographs of over 100 troublemakers. They have been pasted in trouble-prone areas such as Yateemkhana and Babupurwa. The posters also bear the number of these rioters and the police have said that any information on them should be intimated.

    The identity of those passing on information would be kept confidential, Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar Agarwal also said.

    During the riots that broke out in Delhi and UP, the police found that there were a large number of people from Kerala who were instrumental in fanning the violence. The police said these persons had entered these places with a specific intention of causing trouble. IB sources tell OneIndia that these riots had the presence of Bangladeshis, Keralites and also several persons from West Bengal. They had no business to be in these places but had deliberately landed up with an intention of fanning violence, the IB officer also informed.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 29, 2019, 8:30 [IST]
