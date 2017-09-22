Kerala youth who went missing may have joined ISIS

The Kerala police who are investigating a missing complaint have learnt that the man in questioning may have joined the Islamic State. 23 year old Najeeb, an MTech student at VIT Vellore went missing on August 15.

The parents who filed a missing complaint have now told the police that they got a text message from stating that he had joined the ISIS. He sent a message to his mother saying that he had reached his destination. I have made hijra he said in the message.

His mother made several pleas to him to return. She even said that the entire family would commit suicide, if he did not return. However her words had no impact on him. We will all die soon. Why do you live with non-believers, you too make hijra and only this land is worth it, he replied to his mother.

The probe revealed that he had left from Hyderabad and then went to Dubai. The probe further revealed that he then left for Iran and he had a one month tourist visa. The consulate has been informed about the same.

OneIndia News