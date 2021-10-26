Kerala Woman to face trial for abetting suicide of man falsely accused of impregnating her

Allow second COVISHIELD dose after 4 weeks from first for those who want it early: Kerala HC to Centre

Kochi, Oct 26: A woman, who allegedly falsely implicated a man in impregnating her leading him to take off his life, will now face trial for abetment to suicide.

The Kerala High Court noted that the woman had threatened the man of facing dire consequences if he fails to marry her or compensate her monetarily accusing him of impregnating her.

Following the threats, the victim hanged himself in his room at his house in April 2015, his parents had alleged. The high court said, "It is also discernible (from the charge sheet) that the petitioner (woman) was not actually pregnant as well. In such circumstances, it is evident that it was a case of raising a false allegation that she was impregnated by the deceased.

"Such a threat cannot be treated at par with a statement or action taken, with bonafides. It cannot be treated as a conversation which arose in the ordinary course of relationship of the parties also, particularly because it reveals an intention to induce the person concerned to part with some amount, with the aid of a false allegation of impregnation."

The court said that the materials before it "leads to the conclusion that a prima facie case is made out" and declined to quash the criminal proceedings against the woman in a trial court after filing the charge sheet.

Under present circumstances, the court did not find any reason to consider giving relief sought by her and dismissed her plea.

In her plea, the woman claimed that the cops had registered the case as unnatural death initially and there was no mention of her involvement in the FIR.

It was after the completion of the investigation that she was arraigned as the sole accused and charged with offence under section 306 IPC.

Her legal counsel argued that it would not attract the provisions of section 306 IPC even if she had threatened him. PTI

Story first published: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 15:02 [IST]