IMD issues Red alert in 5 districts of Kerala as heavy rain continues to lash the state

Kerala: IMD issues Orange alert in 7 districts with possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall

Yellow alert for 10 districts in Kerala as heavy rains to continue; 2 dams opened

Kerala Vishu Bumper Lottery Result 2022: Check date, time and prize money

India

oi-Prakash KL

Kochi, May 22: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) will announce the results of Vishu Bumper Lottery BR-85 on Sunday. It will be out at 2 pm.

Hold your breath, the winner of the first prize will get Rs 10 crore and the second prize is Rs 50 lakh. The third prize is Rs 5 lakh and it will be given to 12 tickets. As per the KSLD, two prizes will be given in each series.

The fourth prize is Rs 1 and will be given up to 54 tickets while the fifth prize is Rs 5,000 and it will be given up to 19,440 tickets. The sixth prize is Rs 2,000 for up to 27,000 tickets, the seventh prize is Rs 1,000 for up to 38,880 tickets and the eighth prize is Rs 500 for up to 68,040 tickets.

Last but not the least, the KSLD is giving a consolation prize of Rs 1 lakh for five tickets.

The price of each ticket was Rs 250 and the tickets were issued in six series - VB,IB,SB,HB,UB,KB.

How to Check results online?

Step 1: Log on to the website - https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

Step 2: Crawl down to check today's result or search 'Sthree Sakthi (SS-312)'

Step 3: Click the link which will take you to today's result page

Step 4: Press control+F and search for the winning numbers.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 12:20 [IST]