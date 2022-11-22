Kerala Vigilance Bureau achieves all time Record in Trap cases in 2022

Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, which is a specialized agency responsible for the prevention and investigation of corruption cases in Kerala, has achieved an unique distinction with regards to Trap cases, with an all time record of 42 Trap cases detected and booked in a calendar year, till Nov 20th 2022.

With the assumption of Manoj Abraham IPS as the Director, VACB, this year, the Kerala VACB has become a deterrent force, in the realm of anti corruption in the State. With an objective of achieving the mission of VACB for building a "Corruption free Kerala", Mr Abraham initiated a slew of both Proactive and Reactive steps, to check corruption at the grass root level.

The project included drastic increase in Trap cases, effective and speedy investigation existing Vigilance Cases, special surprise checks in offices where corruption is rampant, ensuring good conviction rate in vigilance cases, preparation of database of Known Corrupt Officers, targeted action initiated against known corrupt elements across departments, capacity building of vigilance staff and widespread awareness steps among the public to fight against corruption.

Record Performance in Trap Cases

Steps were initiated in all these areasand the VACB has achieved spectacular results in 2022, particularly with regards to Trap cases. Till date, the VACB has detected 42 cases of bribes this year, where the public servant has been caught red handed taking the bribe from a member of public. The figures of Trap cases detected in the last few years, is as follows:-

Year Total No of Trap cases 2015 20 2016 20 2017 21 2018 16 2019 17 2020 24 2021 30 2022 (till Nov 14th ) 42

The demand for bribe, in the said Trap cases vary from Rs 75,000/- demand for permission for opening outlets, to petty amounts of Rs 1000/ demand for issuing possession certificates or PCC certificates. In one case the demand is for a new shirt and sexual favors.

The matters involving Traps cases related toissue of Possession certificates, Police Clearance Certificates, New Building numbers, Encumbrance certificates, shifting of electric posts, fees after surgery, Bill clearance, Commission payments, land certificates issue and similar issues.The officers accused in the Trap includes Surgeons, Eye surgeons, Village officers,Tahasildar, Village Assistants, Village officers, Asst Engineers, University Assistant, Revenue Inspector, Senior Clerk, Health Inspectors, Assistant Sub Inspector, Sub Registrar, Surveyors, Supply co Manager, Panchayat Vice President, Standing Committee Chairman etc

The Departments, involved in the 42 Trap cases, is led by the Revenue Department with 15 cases, followed by Local Self Government with 14 cases and Health Department with 3 cases.The places where the bribe were paid includes offices, residences, canteens, roadside hotels, inside vehicles, Operation theatres, Agents office, Police Station and even on the roadside etc.

The effective detection of the Trap cases has sent shivers done corrupt elements in the public service and has reduced corruption at the grass root level to a great extent. The VACB is now planning to target the departments where middlemen and agents have taken over the collection of money on behalf of the public servant for services rendered and also the big sharks who take a cut or percentage of the public money, in works or purchases. The VACB has called for members of the public, to support the department, thru complaints and information, on Vigilance Toll Free Number 1064 or Whatsapp on number 8592900900.